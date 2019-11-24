Three People Were Injured In A Shooting Outside A Shoreline Mafia Concert In Utah

Things got heated at Shoreline Mafia‘s Friday night concert in Salt Lake City, Utah. Police were called to the scene outside of The Complex concert venue when a shooting resulted in three injuries.

According to the Associated Press, shots were fired from a vehicle at three individuals leaving the Shoreline Mafia concert at 10 p.m. local time. Each victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One individual was shot in the arm, another in the chest, and the third victim, who was a juvenile, was hit in the foot by a ricochet.

According to Lt. Carlos Valencia, one of the three victims allegedly fired back at the car, but no weapons were found on the scene and the victims are not cooperating with police investigators. While two of the victims had been in a verbal confrontation outside the venue, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear though police think it could be gang-related.

Last nights shooting near 536 W. 100 S. occurred after an argument on the street and is possibly gang related. 3 individuals were treated for gunshot wounds at hospitals. All are expected to recover. Anyone with information should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 19-220543 pic.twitter.com/AWqOD2xFyC — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) November 23, 2019

The Los Angeles-based Shoreline Mafia was in Utah for their Paid in Full Tour. Fenix and Ohgeesy are performing on the tour, but other group members Rob Vicious and Master Kato are not accompanying them due to their own solo projects. While keeping each of the four members’ schedules synched is difficult, the group plans on releasing a record in 2020.

(Via Associated Press)