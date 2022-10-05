Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has had a hugely influential career. The former member of Yellow Magic Orchestra has written music for everything from the Olympics and video games, to film scores for The Last Emperor and The Revenant. But it’s his more than 20 albums of gorgeous music that continue to seep into the lexicon of today’s contemporary artists. So, to celebrate Sakamoto’s 70th birthday, Milan Records is releasing an album called, A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto – To The Moon And Back, featuring “remodeled” versions by admirers and collaborators of some of Sakamoto’s songs. And the first single features Thundercat taking on “Thousand Knives.”

The title track to Sakamoto’s 1978 Thousand Knives EP is a whimsical synthpop number that sees the composer creating a sonic dreamworld of sorts. On the “Thundercat Remodel” version, the future-funk bassist makes it very much his own, swathing it with funky bass, vocals, and groovy synths.

Out on December 2nd, the tribute album will also feature reworks by The Cinematic Orchestra, Dev Hynes of Blood Orange, and more.

Listen to “Thousand Knives – Thundercat Remodel” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto – To The Moon And Back below.

1. “Walker – Lim Giong – Follow The Steps Remodel”

2. “Grains (Sweet Paulownia Wood) – David Sylvian Remodel”

3. “Thousand Knives – Thundercat Remodel”

4. “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence – Electric Youth Remodel”

5. “Thatness and Thereness – Cornelius Remodel”

6. “World Citizen I Won’t Be Disappointed – Hildur Guðnadóttir Remodel”

7. “The Sheltering Sky – Alva Noto Remodel”

8. “Amore – Fennesz Remodel”

9. “Choral No. 1 – Devonté Hynes Remodel” (featuring Emily Schubert)

10. “DNA – The Cinematic Orchestra Remodel”

11. “With Snow and Moonlight – snow, silence, partially sunny – Yoshihide Otomo Remodel”

12. “Forbidden Colors – Gabrial Wek Remodel”

13. “The Revenant Main Theme – 404.zero Remodel”

A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto – To The Moon And Back is out on 12/02 via Milan Records. Pre-order it here.