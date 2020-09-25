T.I. is 40 today. It seems like the Atlanta MC had already entered the 40 club with peers like Pusha T, Cam’ron, and Kanye West — a testament to his rap longevity. He released his debut I’m Serious album in October 2001, and has been hopping in the booth and fulfilling that mantra ever since, becoming one of the game’s most respected rappers.

But he’s not as respected as he’d like to be. Earlier this year, during a conversation on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, he surmised “I don’t think y’all really remember what I’ve done.” Some of that forgetfulness can be chalked up to the passage of time — and his propensity to earn the ire of Black women — but he’s right.

He played a major part in the history of trap music and transcended regional confines while still repping Atlanta. There are certain lyricists from below the Mason-Dixon line who you can’t tell are from the South; T.I. isn’t one of them. He helped draw listeners to his home, not the other way around. His presence is a microcosm of the trap sound he’s claimed to invent: the subgenre is worldwide, but it’s rooted in Atlanta. Those who appreciate hip-hop’s post-regionalism should show some gratitude to T.I. for his part in the evolution. Andre 3000 let us know “the Souf’ got sum’ to say,” and T.I. followed up on Outkast’s superstardom by talking to everybody. 20 years later, Atlanta’s trap sound is ubiquitous, and T.I. is a part of that evolution.

The so-called “third coast” has long been subject to reductive criticism from people opining that the South is less sophisticated or intellectual than other regions. In 2010, New Orleans rapper Jay Electronica called out RZA for such comments that The Abbot had made in Rap Pages. While it’s unclear what RZA said back then, he acknowledged the comments and “clarified” to Sway:

“I was speaking on the education level in the South, how brothers drop out in the sixth grade – some of them because they have to go to work, some of them because of the poverty, some because they’re not interested in the education system, how their dialect in speaking and how their vocabulary was limited.

He also noted that the North had “evolved” their dialect.“ But Mobb Deep’s “dunn language” is indiscernible on purpose. The Wu’s heavily-coded lingo reflected their 5-percenter teachings. Why are those New York dialects, that thumbed their nose at institutional standards, celebrated, while Southern dialect somehow reflects a lack of education to critics? It reflects writer Briana Younger’s observation, written in NPR’s stellar celebration of Southern hip-hop, that “it’s rarely considered that Southern rap sounds the way it does as an aesthetic decision rather than due to inability.”

RZA’s comments reflect a eurocentric praxis that dogged Southern rappers for years. Those who make jokes about T.I.’s vast vocabulary and colorful cadence should consider that they’re a pushback against elitist, classist beliefs about the South. The thing is, he never had to switch up his cadence or vernacular to be understood.

Videographer Choke No Joke’s “Last Days Of The Roc” series captured footage of Dipset and T.I. in 2003. T.I. is talking with a deep Atlanta accent, but Jim Jones not only understood what he was saying while interacting with him on the finer points of car rims, he gave the camera a primer on “the trap” — a sign that he had been listening intently to I’m Serious and Trap Muzik, which had come out in August 2003.