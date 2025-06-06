Sexyy Red Goes EDM With Tiësto With ‘OMG!’ From The ‘F1’ Soundtrack

The rubber-burning rollout of the F1 soundtrack has seen some impressive pairings, but perhaps none is more unexpected or seemingly unusual than that of DJ Tiësto and St. Louis ratchet rap purveyor Sexyy Red. Their collaboration, “OMG!” combines the qualities each is best known for into a thumping, hypnotic club banger. While it’s tamer than fans might be used to hearing from Sexyy, and a little slower than Tiësto’s signature songs, the alchemical combination creates plenty of energy and the perfect complement for the upcoming racing thriller.

Sexyy’s EDM experiment is far from her first foray outside the realm of trap-influenced X-rated rap. She recently teamed up with rising country star Jessie Murph for a remix of Murph’s breakout single “Blue Strips,” added her unapologetic flair to Tommy Richmans’ “Actin Up,” and turned heads by collaborating with Bruno Mars for “Fat Juicy & Wet.” But she’s still at her best when she’s speaking to and for the streets, as seen in her remix to Pluto, her successor apparent’s, breakout jam “Whim Whammie.”

The F1 soundtrack has also paired Don Toliver with Doja Cat while also highlighting pop (Rosé and Tate McRae), EDM (Dom Dolla), and even country (Chris Stapleton), reflecting the international and cross demographic appeal of F1.

Listen to Sexyy Red and Tiësto’s “OMG!” above.

F1 The Album is out 6/27 via Atlantic Records. You can find more info here.

F1, the movie, is out in theaters 6/27.