(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral trends and top songs taking over your FYP.

The Girls Love Yacht Rock

The classics of Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, and more should have popped up on your FYP by now. For those unfamiliar, the yacht rock subgenre is a collection of soft rock hits fitting for sailing activities and vibing during everyday life that came to popularity from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s. Users on the app appreciate the genre for its light, catchy melodies and easy listening. Under the hashtag #yachtrock, with 2.2 million views, you can see TikTokers living life with hits like “What a Fool Believes” by the Doobie Brothers and find videos with playlists, outfits, and more inspired by the subgenre.

Shirt Is Here

Remember when SZA first teased “Shirt” on Instagram BACK in October 2020? After YEARS and just in time for Scorpio season, the official song was released with a mini film directed by Dave Meyers and co-starring LaKeith Stanfield, and TikTok users are rejoicing. User @icymahree has created content with their infamous hand dance to the eerie Darkchild-produced beat. Between the official audio on TikTok and fan-uploaded sounds, “Shirt” has half a million songs to the sound proving the loyalty of SZA’s audience.

“Heyy,” Lil Baby

Lil Baby’s third studio album is having its viral moment on TikTok. User @nickatnite18 mashed up a clip from Genius of Baby plaining voicing the lyrics to “Heyy” with the official hard-hitting studio version, and TikTokers are getting creative with the audio. Highlighting the difference in Baby’s enthusiasm between the two clips, the sound is the background track to before and after makeup videos, flexing what they aren’t and are looking for in a partner. The mashup is so popular it has more videos to the sound than the original “Heyy” audio.