R&B Singer-Songwriter Tirzah Announces Her First-Ever US Tour Dates

Clare Shilland

Experimental R&B-pop artist Tirzah has announced her first-ever US tour dates. The London singer-songwriter will play shows in New York, Los Angeles, and Arizona’s FORM Festival this spring.

Tirzah’s 2018 record Devotion was one of our favorites of last year. Our own Caitlin White called the album “fearless” and “beautifully muted,” a jagged collection of eccentric R&B that finds beauty in fractured unpredictability. Tirzah’s warm, passionate music is a perfect fit for the intimate club venues she’s playing in the US. Be sure and grab tickets while you can, because she’s already sold out some shows in her native UK.

Alongside the newly announced US dates, Tirzah will also play festivals in Norway, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands. You can check out her full itinerary below, and find more information on ticketing here.

03/30 — The Hague, Netherlands @ Rewire Festival

03/31 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

04/06 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns

04/09 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

04/10 — Sheffield, UK @ Picture House Social

04/17 — Liverpool, UK @ 24 Kitchen Street

04/21 – Manchester, UK @ YES

04/23 — London, UK @ Scala

04/24 — London, UK @ Scala

04/25 — London, UK @ Scala

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

05/10-05/12 — Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Festival

05/30 – 06/02 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/06 – 06/08 — Porto, Portugal NOS Primavera Sound

06/28 – 07/06 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

07/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

08/07 – 08/10 – Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival

08/15 – 08/18 — Cambridge, UK @ We Out Here