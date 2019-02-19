R&B Singer-Songwriter Tirzah Announces Her First-Ever US Tour Dates

Experimental R&B-pop artist Tirzah has announced her first-ever US tour dates. The London singer-songwriter will play shows in New York, Los Angeles, and Arizona’s FORM Festival this spring.
Tirzah’s 2018 record Devotion was one of our favorites of last year. Our own Caitlin White called the album “fearless” and “beautifully muted,” a jagged collection of eccentric R&B that finds beauty in fractured unpredictability. Tirzah’s warm, passionate music is a perfect fit for the intimate club venues she’s playing in the US. Be sure and grab tickets while you can, because she’s already sold out some shows in her native UK.
Alongside the newly announced US dates, Tirzah will also play festivals in Norway, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands. You can check out her full itinerary below, and find more information on ticketing here.
03/30 — The Hague, Netherlands @ Rewire Festival
03/31 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
04/06 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns
04/09 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
04/10 — Sheffield, UK @ Picture House Social
04/17 — Liverpool, UK @ 24 Kitchen Street
04/21 – Manchester, UK @ YES
04/23 — London, UK @ Scala
04/24 — London, UK @ Scala
04/25 — London, UK @ Scala
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room
05/10-05/12 — Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Festival
05/30 – 06/02 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/06 – 06/08 — Porto, Portugal NOS Primavera Sound
06/28 – 07/06 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
07/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
08/07 – 08/10 – Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival
08/15 – 08/18 — Cambridge, UK @ We Out Here