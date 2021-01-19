Tobe Nwigwe Brandishes A ‘Pistol’ In His Latest Video Featuring Bun B And CyHi

Yet another Texas legend lends his seal of approval to the Houston indie rap phenom Tobe Nwigwe as Bun B joins Tobe and Atlanta rapper CyHi in the video for “Pistol.” As usual, the video is directed by Nwigwe himself and features a monochromatic costume scheme (this time bloodred), with a beat produced by longtime production partner Lanell Grant. Tobe advocates hard for gun rights, Black business ownership, and self-determination.

The video is just the latest release from Tobe’s Cincoriginals series that finds him rapping alongside a Texas rap pioneer. In mid-December, he and Lil Keke paid homage to Prince with “Purple Rain Thing,” while Tobe’s final video of the year saw him link up with Killa Kyleon, formerly of Slim Thug’s Boss Hogg Outlawz collective, on “Cujo.”

Meanwhile, Nwigwe has also used the series to expand his influence beyond the Lone Star State, rhyming alongside fellow indie rap stalwarts D Smoke and Big KRIT on “Headshots” and “Bozos,” respectively. He also got further rap legend co-signs from Black Thought and Royce Da 5’9″ on “Father Figure,” but ultimately, he advocates the strongest for himself and his family, as demonstrated on “Tundah Fiyah,” his first video of the year, which featured a verse from Lanell Grant (credited as Nell) in addition to her work on the sparse beat.

Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s “Pistol” video featuring Bun B and CyHi above.