Tobe Nwigwe And Big KRIT Go Against The Grain In Their ‘Bozos’ Video

DIY rappers Tobe Nwigwe and Big KRIT link up to advise listeners to embrace their individuality in the exquisitely-styled video for “Bozos.” Set in an empty amphitheater, the video sees the two Southern rappers flanked by a flight of dancers and draped in crimson tunics emblazoned with their iconic album art as they call out “Bozos” who just go along with the crowd. “Don’t join the circus if you ain’t a clown,” they warn while spitting verses full of warm encouragement for the iconoclasts who follow their own path.

If you haven’t heard of Dallas rapper Tobe Nwigwe before this, it’s time to get familiar (here’s his immaculate NPR Tiny Desk Concert as a primer). Earlier this year, Tobe went viral with a series of short songs this summer referencing Breonna Taylor and police brutality. Displaying his full capabilities as a rapper, singer, designer, director, and producer, the videos for “I Need You To (Breonna Taylor)” and “Try Jesus” took off on Instagram after being shared by Diddy, LeBron James, and more. They launched the rapper, who’s been steadily toiling as an indie artist for the past several years, to a new level of well-deserved stardom. He’s an artist that serious rap fans should be keeping an eye on in the future, as he’s just getting started.

Watch the “Bozos” video above. Read Uproxx’s interview with Big KRIT here.