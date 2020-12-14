Tobe Nwigwe And Lil Keke Pay Homage To Prince With ‘Purple Rain Thing’

Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe‘s “Get Twisted Sundays” campaign has capitalized masterfully on the viral buzz from his single “Try Jesus” this summer. With each release, he continues to showcase his creativity as an art director, producer, and rapper, while sharing the spotlight with some of the dopest rappers — legends and newcomers alike — ever to grace a microphone. With this week’s release, he links up with one of his hometown heroes, Lil Keke, to pay homage to the late, great Prince on “Purple Rain Thing.”

Again appearing in one of his monochromatic smocks — this time a rich, theme-appropriate violet — Tobe accents his sparse, minimalistic beat with samples from Prince’s iconic hit as he continues to rhyme tight spirals of wordplay detailing his commitment to his family and his integrity as an artist. Keke joins in the fun on the second verse, sounding as fresh as he did during his rise to becoming Lone Star State royalty in the mid-90s.

In previous editions of “Twisted Sundays,” Tobe has rapped alongside Mississippi’s Big KRIT on “Bozos,” literary rap legend Black Thought and Grammy-nominated Royce Da 5’9 on “Father Figure,” and Inglewood’s own Grammy-nominated breakout star D Smoke on “Headshots.”

Watch the “Purple Rain Thing” video above.