Better late than never.

Monday, Future celebrates the five-year anniversary of his 13th mixtape Monster by making the 16-track effort available on all streaming platforms. Spotify’s helping Future with the promo, in addition to the rapper posting about the latest news on his Twitter account: “Monster is now available on all streaming Platforms,” Future said on Twitter about 12 hours ago.

The 2014 tape includes one feature, Lil Wayne, with the mixtape’s title track “Monster” and “F*ck Up Some Commas” serving as the tape’s two lead-singles. Monster is a part of a trilogy of post-Honest mixtapes from Future, in addition to Beast Mode and 56 Nights.

In addition to posting Monster on his Twitter account, Future posted a heartfelt message to his fans on his Instagram account: “Remember Monster five years later,” Future says on Instagram about 10 hours ago. “This classic is available on all platforms, thanks for the love.”

Recently, Future was announced as part of Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Future appears on FKA Twigs’ new album on her track “Holy Terrain” as well. And after plotting out a bank heist with Mustard in his “Interstate 10” video, Future appeared in the “Out The Mud” video alongside Lil Baby.

Monster is avaliable to stream on all streaming platforms. Stream it here.