A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back. Friday, The Bronx native released the first single from his forthcoming album Artist 2.0 titled “Mood Swings” via Highbridge The Label and Atlantic Records.

With the help of Atlanta-based producer Wheezy (Migos, Young Thug) over an over-the-top base-filled trap beat with smooth guitar play, A Boogie weaves in and out of spitting and singing to illustrate his mood swings while rising in the industry. The track is meant to “pull the curtain back” on A Boogie’s life and dealing with fame, according to a press release.

“I’m a beast, oh my god; mood swings” A Boogie raps on the hook. “I don’t like mood swings all the time / I was broke, I don’t cry / I’m a GOAT, I’m a God.”

Last month, A Boogie told Billboard the accompanying video to “Mood Swings” was complete, and that he directed the video himself.

“We just made the video. It’s my first video I directed. Me and Eif Rivera directed this sh*t. This sh*t is about to be fire,” A boogie said.

In addition to releasing his own single, A Boogie appeared on “Thot Box”last week.

revisit our interview with A Boogie here.

