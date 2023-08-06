Roman Reigns pinned Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam in Detroit after receiving help from Solo Sikoa and, in a surprise, Jimmy Uso.

Reigns spent the first portion of the match pushing Uso around the ring before Uso got some momentum and set a table up outside the ring. As Uso began to find some room, Reigns hit him with a kendo stick and continued to beat him down. But as Reigns set up for the Superman Punch, Uso reversed with a kendo stick shot of his own. Reigns went to the outside and Uso followed with a dive over the top ropes.

As Uso went to the top rope for a splash inside the ring, Reigns hit a Superman Punch for two. Reigns went for a spear, but Uso reversed into a rollup. He hit a superkick, then a splash for two. Uso then grabbed a chair from underneath the ring and went to town with shot after shot. He then went back under the ring and grabbed a handful of chairs, which were scattered across the ring.

Reigns powerbombed Uso from the top rope onto the stack of chairs, then grabbed another table and set it up in the corner. Things then moved to the apron, where Uso lifted Reigns onto his back for a Samoan Drop through the table. As they got to their feet, Uso hit Reigns with a leather strap and the two brawled into the crowd, where Solo Sikoa was waiting to throw Uso through a table.

Sikoa dragged Uso back to the ring and held him up while Reigns went for a spear, but Uso pulled Sikoa into Reigns’ path and got out of the way. Uso then speared Reigns for a near three-count and picked up a chair, hitting both Sikoa and Reigns. Outside the ring, Uso went to hit Reigns with the chair, but Sikoa superkicked him. But as Reigns reached for Sikoa, a conflict between the two got teastd.

Uso speared Reigns through the barricade, then Sikoa picked up Uso and beat him toward the announce table. Uso superkicked Sikoa onto the table and connected on a splash. With both competitors back in the ring, Uso speared Reigns and hit the Uso Splash for two before Jimmy Uso pulled him out of the ring. Jimmy then superkicked his brother, tossed him in the ring, and Reigns speared him through the table for the win.

With the win, Reigns’ nearly three-year, 1,071-day run at the top of WWE continues.