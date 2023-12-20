Travis Scott’s in the middle of his Circus Maximus Tour for Utopia, which has included highlights such as Travis performing fan favorite “Fe!n” 10 times in Tulsa and performing with his daughter Stormi in Los Anggels
However, at his show Tuesday night in New York (December 19), he almost added a moment to his blooper reel thanks to the elaborate stage design. While much of his stage is dressed as a cratered moonscape, there are also props like a massive reproduction of his head, which swings slowly across the stage on a pulley. Unfortunately for Travis, he forgot where it would be swooping down and found himself in its path.
While it didn’t bowl him completely over, it did result in his having to jump to a lower platform to avoid being knocked down. Naturally, though, fans caught the moment while filming and posted it on social media. At least it wasn’t worse; Travis has decent enough reflexes that he’s got fans posting things like “W save” instead of head puns.
Travis’ tour will continue through the rest of the month and up to the end of January. You can see the remaining dates below.
12/21/2023 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
12/23/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/26/2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/28/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
12/29/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/03/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
01/06/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/09/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/12/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/14/2024 — University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
01/17/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
01/20/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/22/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/23/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
01/28/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
01/31/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center