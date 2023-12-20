Travis Scott’s in the middle of his Circus Maximus Tour for Utopia, which has included highlights such as Travis performing fan favorite “Fe!n” 10 times in Tulsa and performing with his daughter Stormi in Los Anggels

Welcome to The Circus Maximus Tour🎪 Timelapse of Travis Scott’s stage being built🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/A2baSEy86C — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) December 19, 2023

However, at his show Tuesday night in New York (December 19), he almost added a moment to his blooper reel thanks to the elaborate stage design. While much of his stage is dressed as a cratered moonscape, there are also props like a massive reproduction of his head, which swings slowly across the stage on a pulley. Unfortunately for Travis, he forgot where it would be swooping down and found himself in its path.

While it didn’t bowl him completely over, it did result in his having to jump to a lower platform to avoid being knocked down. Naturally, though, fans caught the moment while filming and posted it on social media. At least it wasn’t worse; Travis has decent enough reflexes that he’s got fans posting things like “W save” instead of head puns.

Travis Scott got bonked off stage 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cLcscUR4if — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) December 20, 2023

Travis’ tour will continue through the rest of the month and up to the end of January. You can see the remaining dates below.

12/21/2023 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/22/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

12/23/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/26/2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/28/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

12/29/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/03/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

01/06/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/09/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/12/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/14/2024 — University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

01/17/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

01/20/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/22/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/23/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

01/28/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

01/31/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center