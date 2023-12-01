South African Afro-fusion singer Tyla has made quite the wave this year. The global sensation just reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with her breakthrough single, “Water.” Tonight (December 1), Tyla followed up with an equally catchy and groovy single.

On her new song, “Truth Or Dare,” Tyla revisits a past lover, however, she is older, wiser, and more principled this time around. She lays down the law, and informs him that she won’t fall for his charm so easily again.

“So let’s play truth or dare / Dare you to forget that you used to treat me just like anyone / Truth or dare? Is it true you care? / Now that you can see the love from everyone,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

“Truth Of Dare” follows the announcement of Tyla’s self-titled debut album, which she announced via social media yesterday.

“Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of,” she said in the post’s caption. “African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture. I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it.”

You can listen to “Truth Or Dare” above.

Tyla is out 3/1/2024 via Epic. Find more information here.