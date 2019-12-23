Tyler The Creator is increasingly becoming known for releasing juicy tidbits and leftovers from his expansive album recording sessions to Twitter and it’s nearly always a treat. Today, the Grammy-nominated rapper-producer-designer shared his latest cutting room extras in the form of a pair of songs from the Igor sessions, “Best Interest” and “Group B.”

For “Best Interest,” Tyler again mines the ’50s-’60s soul-esque sounds that characterized the majority of Igor, accompanying the song with video featuring Tyler riding a boat through what looks like the Florida lowlands, surrounded by marshes and alligators. He explained the video on Twitter, saying that he “was on a boat, told the homie to just start filming, i was lip syncing to no music, was surprised when it synced up perfectly.”

“Group B,” on the other hand, is a much more straightforward sort of rap song, featuring little more than a soul sample and Tyler’s ferocious bars. He introduced this song simply writing, “i also have some raps, here ya go.” He didn’t have a story for the bars on the track but he did express a bit of admiration at his own work, following up with one final tweet: “group b hard n**** sheesh.”

Check out “Group B” and “Best Interest” above.