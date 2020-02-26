Since Kobe Bryant’s passing (and before it), there has been talk about unreleased music from the NBA legend’s stab at a music career. Ultimately, not many songs of his ended up seeing an official release, but the most famous of them is “K.O.B.E.,” which features a hook sung by Tyra Banks. Now, Banks has talked about the song, sharing how she came to be involved with the track.

During a new The Breakfast Club interview, Banks said of “K.O.B.E.”:

“I remember doing the song with him, and then doing the music video with him. I remember he met his wife at the music video, I remember her at the music video and saw a little spark between them on the set of the music video. […] Kobe and I, we were at the Teen Choice Awards, and he was sitting behind me, and I was in front of him. […] He’s like, ‘What are you doing this summer?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know. Nothing, modeling. What are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘I’m cutting an album.’ I’m like, ‘You are? Are you serious?’ I was like, ‘I’ll do it,’ and he started laughing. And I’m like, ‘I’ll do it for free!’ He was like, ‘For free?’ And then a couple days later, I’m literally in the studio with him singing that song.”

She went on to say the thing she would change about the song is her presence on it, saying, “They kept telling me, “More baby, more baby talk.’ […] I’ll never forget. I actually think the song is good, but it just shouldn’t have had me.”

Watch Banks’ full interview on The Breakfast Club above, with the Kobe-centric portion of the conversation beginning at about 37:40 into the video. Also listen to “K.O.B.E.” below.