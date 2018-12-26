Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Some of the most talented working musicians perform on streets and subway platforms for donations, and in Dublin on Christmas Eve, some of Ireland’s most famous musicians joined them. As part of an annual event raising money to help Dublin’s homeless, U2‘s Bono and The Edge performed some U2 hits and Christmas classics outside the city’s Gaiety Theatre.

The annual event, organized by The Swell Season’s Glen Hansard, raises money for the Simon Community, a charity dedicated to providing assistance for Ireland’s homeless. Hansard also performed at the event, along with Irish singer-songwriters Damien Rice, Imelda Mae, and more. His appearance at the 2018 fundraiser marks Bono’s seventh time participating, and his first time since 2015.

Bono and The Edge performed a song from their newest album, “Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way,” and a couple of Christmas carols, including “O Holy Night.” The U2 musicians, Hansard, Rice, and more also covered “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” As you can see from fan-shot footage of the event, the street was packed with onlookers, surely raising lots of money to help Ireland’s homeless population this holiday season.

Watch the group performance of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” above, and Bono and The Edge’s cover of “O Holy Night” below.