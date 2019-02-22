Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Melt! Booking/Caroline Bailey/Mom+Pop/Merge Records

It has been reported that 99 percent of all music streaming activity comes from just 10 percent of all available songs, meaning that the most popular tracks are pretty much all most people listen to. Even if those reported numbers aren’t completely accurate, that still feels true. That’s great for those artists, but what about everybody else? What about the folks who don’t have as much promotional firepower in their arsenal but are still releasing terrific material that ought to be heard? Well, this is my small attempt to help level that disparity: A list of this week’s finest indie albums that you may not have heard, or even heard of.

There were some solid releases this week, like the layered indie of Bayonne and a solo record from an Australian indie favorite, so check it all out below.

Bayonne — Drastic Measures

Watching Bayonne create his songs from scratch with a loop pedal live is something else, and his music translates fantastically in an album format as well. Hi 2016 Mom+Pop debut Primitives is an absolute standout record, and thankfully, Drastic Measures picks up where it left off. Songs like “Uncertainly Deranged” and “Same” are a rush of kinetic and progressive indie vigor, even in slower moments.

Martin Frawley — Undone At 31

Indie fans might be familiar with Frawley’s work thanks to his role with Aussie indie group Twerps, but now he’s stepping out on his own. His solo work maintains a lot of his band’s charms, like with the low key energy of “Something About Me” and the off-kilter, piano-led “End Of The Bar.”