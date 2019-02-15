Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

International Talent Booking/C

It has been reported that 99 percent of all music streaming activity comes from just 10 percent of all available songs, meaning that the most popular tracks are pretty much all most people listen to. Even if those reported numbers aren’t completely accurate, that still feels true. That’s great for those artists, but what about everybody else? What about the folks who don’t have as much promotional firepower in their arsenal but are still releasing terrific material that ought to be heard? Well, this is my small attempt to help level that disparity: A list of this week’s finest indie albums that you may not have heard, or even heard of.

There were some solid releases this week, like a solo record from the leader of The Fratellis and new material from indie supergroup Piroshka, so check it all out below.

Jon Fratelli — Bright Night Flowers

Five albums in, The Fratellis remain a dominating force across the pond: Their latest album, last year’s In Your Own Sweet Time, peaked at No. 5 on the UK charts and at No. 2 in their native Scotland. Now frontman Jon Fratelli is back with another solo record, and it’s led by tracks like the alt-country crooner “Somewhere.”

Patient Hands — Stoic

It’s not easy to make a great song, but on this record, Patient Hands have done it. “I Shaved My Father’s Face” starts with a swell of synths before some acoustic guitars and soothing vocals work themselves into the frame. From there, the track explodes into a dream rock epic, with a wall of guitar-driven sound closing out the six-minute track.

Tourist — Everyday

The Matador Records artist deserves his spot on a label as prestigious as that. Songs like “Love Theme” lie somewhere between trip-hop and ambient (with a touch of funk), meaning it creates an atmosphere that doesn’t stop moving you forward.