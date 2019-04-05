Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Sargent House/Sego/Memphis Industries

It has been reported that 99 percent of all music streaming activity comes from just 10 percent of all available songs, meaning that the most popular tracks are pretty much all most people listen to. Even if those reported numbers aren’t completely accurate, that still feels true. That’s great for those artists, but what about everybody else? What about the folks who don’t have as much promotional firepower in their arsenal but are still releasing terrific material that ought to be heard? Well, this is my small attempt to help level that disparity: A list of this week’s finest indie albums that you may not have heard, or even heard of.

There were some solid releases this week, like the catchy alternative rock of Sego and adventurous indie from Rozi Plain, so check it all out below.

Rozi Plain — What A Boost

The UK musician is busting out some truly compelling indie rock, and doing so in a variety of ways. The kaleidoscopic “Swing Shut” features hints of Foals and Warpaint, and “Conditions” is an indie folk skeleton wearing an indie-electro-bedroom-pop skin. What A Boost also works when the aesthetic is more straightforward, like on “Symmetrical.”

Sego — Sego Sucks

Let’s make something clear: Sego does not suck. The Los Angeles alt rock group take clear and direct inspiration from Beck on songs like “Heart Attack” and especially on the rapped/sung verses of “Neon Me Out” and “Shame.” Beck is of course one of the most successful indie rockers ever, so if you’re even doing as much as drawing those comparisons, you’re on the right track.