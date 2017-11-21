Getty Image

Since releasing two albums in 2000, including the major-label debut Back for the First Time, Ludacris has been a pop culture fixture. His hits helped define the sound of hip-hop in the ’00s, but Ludacris started diversifying his career almost from its start. In 2002, he appeared in 2 Fast 2 Furious and his association with that franchise continues to this day. But if that film helped prove he could hold the screen, it was 2005’s Hustle & Flow that confirmed he had real acting chops.

Now he’s branching out again, hosting and executive producing the new YouTube series Best.Cover.Ever, in which aspiring musicians compete by performing covers of songs by famous guest stars like Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Jason Derulo, Backstreet Boys, Flo Rida, and, in the first episode, which debuts today, Demi Lovato. Ludacris took a moment to answer our 20 questions questionnaire.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Slightly dirty martini chilled in a regular glass, not a martini glass.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

My friend Kevin Hart because I love to laugh.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Curb Your Enthusiasm

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Lobster pizza from berri’s off of 3rd Street in Los Angeles.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

TheSartorialist.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Anything by H.E.R. You can put her music on random and just let it roll.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

You’re gonna make mistakes, but be confident and sure that it’s all a part of the master plan.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

When my movie Show Dogs comes out. It said April of 2018.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. I have a Belgian Malinois. I have no cats.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

My concert, being on stage in Jamaica for a festival. Either that or Bonnaroo. Not mine, probably when I saw Public Enemy and Scarface on tour.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

I have so many books. I love books. The Alchemist.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Leave me alone. Or give me my space. Does that make me sound like a grinch?

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park during the first six seasons, Family Guy as of now.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Go to one of those parks where you can ride dirtbikes and four-wheelers, with acres and acres of dirt and hills. There’s a place like this in Georgia. It’s my favorite place in the world. I would ride dirtbikes and four-wheelers all day on a nice day.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Coming to America. I personally hope they’re not doing a sequel.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

The Atlanta Falcons, so I had a hard time bouncing back from last year’s loss at the Super Bowl.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Cafe Martorano in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

We just saw Justice League last night or the night before.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Probably Janet Jackson.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

The only thing I know how to cook is tacos, so that’s all he’s going to get.

