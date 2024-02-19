Alicia Keys was one of the handful of guests who joined Usher for the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this month, and the two generated some buzz when they looked really comfortable with each other sharing an intimate hug. Now, though, Usher is setting the record straight.

In a recent Breakfast Club interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Usher explained, “In no way anything that was done there should have been viewed as bad or in any way perverted or anything like that, no. It was literally about having fun because of a song that me and Alicia made many years ago, and we celebrated because of the legacy of it. And no disrespect to anybody or anything like that.”

Charlamagne then asked if he, Keys, and husband Swizz Beats have “shared a laugh” about the situation, and Usher replied, “Absolutely we laughed about it. It’s crazy how people… it’s all about how you present things, man. But it’s all love.”

Swizz himself doesn’t seem too worried, as he previously wrote, “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing!!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium? Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing giants. Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.”