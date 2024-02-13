Alicia Keys Superbowl LVIII Halftime Show performance screenshot 2024
Users Online Are Calling Out The NFL For Allegedly Editing Alicia Keys’ Vocals From The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Although the Kansas City Chiefs managed to pull in the historic victory in overtime, Super Bowl LVIII was painstakingly lackluster. Thankfully, the same cannot be said of Usher’s record-setting Halftime Show performance.

The “Ruin” singer’s rollerskating set not only featured some of his biggest hits (view the full setlist here) but also a few of his notable collaborators. Lil Jon, HER, Ludacris, and Alicia Keys headed to Las Vegas to join the fun. Today (February 12), users went back to rewatch the clip on the NFL’s official YouTube but quickly noticed a slight modification.

According to viewers, Keys’ vocal slip-up while opening with her 2003 song “If I Ain’t Got You” had been edited. Now, folks are calling out the NFL for allegedly correcting the vocal crack as a professional courtesy to Keys.

“Alicia Keys said, ‘Sike.’ Lol. Mandela effect happening right before our eyes,” joked one user.

“The way they fixed her vocals before uploading this on YouTube, LOL,” wrote one user.

“No way they fixed Alicia Keys’ voice online 💀💀,” said another.

“It be the non-music mfs on here like, ‘Alicia started in the wrong key.’ 😂😂😂 Terminology all wrong. She just cracked, babe😭,” penned another.

That isn’t the only thing users are up in arms with from Keys’ cameo. When Usher embraced Keys during their debut of “My Boo,” viewers began tagging her husband, producer Swizz Beatz demanding that he have a word with Usher. However, he laughed it off as the unbothered cool guy he’s always proven to be.

Alicia Keys hasn’t issued a response to the audio scrubbing. She’s probably just as unfazed as Swizz.

