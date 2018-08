Vanessa Bayer and Drake must have hit it off when he hosted SNL (never forget), because the man now forever known as Graham Cracka appeared in the season two premiere of the Above Average series, “Sound Advice.” Bayer plays media coach Janessa Slater, and she suggests that not only should Drake should join JDate, he should get a catchphrase. Maybe something like “it’s Drake time”?

Janessa Slater should team up with the ladies in PubLIZity, and rule the world.