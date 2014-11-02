Vanilla Ice Helped This Couple Put Together The Coolest Baby Announcement Ever

Move over, Fresh Prince baby announcements, because a couple from South Florida, Jason and Emily Teck, enlisted the help of none other than Vanilla Ice himself to proclaim the pending arrival of their new addition to their family. “Ice Ice Baby” is supposedly Jason’s “jam” which he used to sing to his wife while they were dating. But how does one obtain the services of Robert Van Winkle — who hasn’t always been known to have the best sense of humor when it comes to his stage ego — for something like a punny baby announcement? According to the Huffington Post:
So when the couple learned they were pregnant with their first child, they reached out to Ice’s manager — and found the rapper was totally down to stop, collaborate and pose for a photo. Jason’s marketing agency, S4T Group, then designed the announcement.
So there you go. If you want Vanilla Ice to help you announce any big life changes, all you have to do is ask him. And maybe give him a sandwich, too. Dude’s gotta eat.
Coolest baby announcement ever…? Y’all need to cool it with the superlatives.
she did cool it.
when she said cool.
I once flew on a red-eye flight from Las Vegas to Kansas City, with the flight going on afterwards to Moline. I had bad diarrhea and was experiencing stomach pain. There was a woman in the seat behind me who could only keep her baby quiet by singing the chorus (and only the chorus) repeatedly to her child.
Begins to twitch.
OMG! They’re having a BABY! I mean, how hard is that?!