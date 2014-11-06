I’d like to add some background to this but let’s be honest, you don’t need any. Here’s Tim Tebow’s super awkward moment with Kacey Musgraves at the Country Music Awards. Poor Timmy. Much like his professional football career, that did not go well.
*Note: Make sure the volume is up
Tim Tebow Got Rejected By Kacey Musgraves At The ‘Country Music Awards’ And It Was Hilariously Awkward
He was sticking out his hand as an offered assist as she went up a step. That’s what southern gentlemen do. As usual, a round of Tebow hate is unjustified and shows the hater to be petty and foolish.
Yeah, it looks that way. Why would he reach for her right hand with his left?
Because he isn’t shaking her hand, he is offering his hand in the aforementioned gentlemanly fashion whilst she climbs the steps.
I think.
regardless HILARIOUS REJECTION…
I’m not a Tebow fan and its pretty clear to me that he was just offering her assistance for the step up onto the stage.
I am no longer going to read a “Andy Issac Article” Why is it in quotations? Because this mother fucker should have never gotten out of them!
Fucking Stupid!
Kacey Musgraves is a dime.
wasn’t hilarious
sure glad the sound was up.
Stupid headline. Stupid article. (And yet I still clicked and commented.)
Might as well have said “Kacey Musgraves Prefers Black Men.” It would have been just as credible.
I’m sorry you don’t have sound on your computer and can’t appreciate good humor.
i’d like to see what Canadian Scott has to say about this
Tim Tebow is Black. Why do you think the NFL won’t let him play QB?
What do you need from me @Jackman?
Must still be a virgin.
Well hell, if that’s how you guys are taking it…she dissed Hootie too, just a little harder to see. I think he started singing “Hold My Hand” after that.
Tebow rejected?
Maybe by NFL teams
But not in this case
He was definitely late getting his hand up. She’d already started to move to hike her dress a little to make it up that step. She might have kept her hands on her dress even if he’d been there on time though; I assume those celebrity dresses are a serious hassle.
Tebow is a twink, and I admire any and all attempts to make fun of him, but I don’t think that’s what happened here. The audio was inspired, however.
Tebow is more of a bear than a twink.
She’s probably a Florida State fan still bitter about 4 years of ass beatings administered by Tebow.
Ha ha.. Somebody tried to be nice.
Like most passes from Tebow this one did not find its intended target.
Timmy wasn’t going to put out, so what does she need him for?
The worst.
Wow. It’s almost like she didn’t see his hand and 100% unintentionally ignored it because she was very focused on walking up steps in her dress without stepping on it and tearing it or falling down.
This may be the worst thing I have seen on this site. I think Tebow sucks but he was clearly offering her help up the stairs and she didn’t notice.
There were two or three times during the show that the cameras cut to Musgraves in the crowd– everyone around her would be smiling at whatever was going on onstage, and she would be blank-faced. It’s entirely possible Kasey Musgraves is an unpleasant person.
no he didn’t, you suck.