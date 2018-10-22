The War On Drugs Are Playing Some Benefit Shows At Mystery Locations

Getty Image

Philadelphia natives The War On Drugs love their city, enough to create a music video love letter to it with their clip for “Pain” last year, which saw the band performing on a boat cruising down the Schuylkill River. Now the band wants to give back to their hometown, and they’re doing it in a fun way: The War On Drugs have just announced the first annual “Drug-cember To Remember,” a series of benefit shows in Philadelphia.

Proceeds will benefit The Fund For The School District Of Philadelphia, and as for where the three shows will be held, that is being kept a mystery until the week before the shows, which are happening on December 19, 20, and 21. The band writes that there will be “hopefully some big surprises,” and that “more ideas are definitely ‘brewing.'”

These Philadelphia shows will come after the band wraps up a trek through Europe, which is set to conclude with a performance at London’s O2 Arena on December 13. Tickets are only available through a ticket request selection process, and registration for that is only open until October 29. Find out how to get your tickets here, and read our review of their tour-opening concert around this time last year here.