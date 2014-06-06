Watch A Badass Metal Vocalist Continue To Sing After Breaking Her Ribs

During a recent show in Europe, Arch Enemy metal vocalist Alissa White-Gluz broke her ribs after crashing through a stage riser, but because she’s a “stubborn f*ck,” she hasn’t stopped performing. White-Gluz’s ribs are still smashed, but she’s still out there every night, giving her guttural all.
Here’s what she had to say about the incident.
Anyone at that show who saw me body slam through the f*cking riser could imagine there would be some damage. But I’m a stubborn f*ck and I waited a few shows before going to get x-rays, ultrasounds, and blood tests. The damage to my head, arms and legs is just bad bruising, there is no apparent organ damage and no internal bleeding. Unfortunately, there is a compound break on one rib and severe bruising around several others. Good news is that the pieces of the rib are well aligned to heal back in place! The doctor forbade me to continue playing shows…But cancelling shows would hurt way worse. (Via)
Two tips of the m/ for you, White-Gluz.
could have been worse. she could have got cramps.
ahahahhaha!!! I came here just to say that and damn if you hadn’t beat me to it!
White-Gluz>>>>>LeBron lulz
I thought you said she “sings?”
Now, get off of my lawn.
Exactly and thank you.
Holy god in heaven, she can get it. Could also probably kick my ass.
I actually met her (briefly) years back. She’s, um, really, really, pretty.
Also, I’ve been saying since then that she was being wasted in The Agonist. Hopefully Arch Enemy is a better fit.
Would not bang, would get cock snagged on her piercings.
Jesus, you could at least stop head-banging while your ribs are busted. Anyway, what do you think; would being in that kind of pain make it easier to yell like this, or harder? Obviously it’d hurt more, but we’re also naturally inclined to make loud noises when we’re in intense pain, right? So maybe it balances out?
All that yelling is just because her co-pay sucks.
She’s Canadian.