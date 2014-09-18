Welp, Miley Cyrus Has Gone And Pissed Off The Entire Country Of Mexico Now

Miley Cyrus is being “risque” again, everybody. During a performance in Monterrey, Mexico, this week, to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day, Miley — who is seen above dressed like Big Bird while her dancers portrayed chickens with egg boobs — had one of her dancers spank her ass with the Mexican flag while she twerked against it. For some weird reason Mexican officials are not seeing this as the compliment it obviously is and are now demanding satisfaction.

Local lawmaker Francisco Trevino said that the Nuevo Leon state legislature had approved a warrant for the Interior Ministry to enforce the law on use of the flag.

She or her team could be fined up to the equivalent of around $1,200 or be detained for 36 hours, Trevino said.

Mexican authorities are often sensitive toward signs of disrespect for national symbols. In 2008, singer Paulina Rubio was fined for posing without clothes but wrapped in the country’s flag.

I’m sure Miley can probably afford the $1,200 (I mean, that’s what — $20 American?) but Mexican jail is no joke, as people tend to not ever be seen again after entering it. So, good job, Miley Cyrus. I hope your time in Mexico was enjoyable because you should probably never go there again. And hey, just throwing it out there, but here’s a good idea for if you ever decide to tour the middle east: A life-size Muhammad doll would also be a really cool thing to twerk on. That one’s on the house.

(Via Huffington Post)

