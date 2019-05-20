Kathryn Vetter Miller

Weyes Blood’s new album Titanic Rising is one of the year’s best, and at the moment, she’s in the midst of a tour in support of the record. That string of dates come to an end in July, but if that trek doesn’t bring her through your city and you were hoping to see her live, there’s actually good news: Weyes Blood just announced the “Something to Believe Tour,” which will take her across North America and Europe this summer and fall.

Between August and early October, she’ll hit the major North American markets and them some, with stops in Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, and other places. After that, she’ll head to Europe between late October and November, performing in Ireland, the UK, France, Spain, Sweden, and more locations.

Check out Weyes Blood’s upcoming tour dates below, with the newly announced ones beginning in August. Also read our review of Titanic Rising here, and revisit our interview with Weyes Blood here.