What Will Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Album Sound Like?

In just about a month, Nicki Minaj will release her long-awaited fifth album Pink Friday 2. The project will be the rapper’s first full-length release since 2018’s Queen. Though Minaj has delivered a healthy batch of singles over the years, a full album is truly what fans desire, and the fact that it’s a sequel to her beloved 2010 album makes it that much better for them.

Ahead of the album’s release next month, Minaj sat down with Vogue for a lengthy interview. This conversation gave some clues about the sound to expect on Pink Friday 2 starting with a quote from Minaj’s longtime engineer Aubry “Big Juice” Delaine. “Imagine a Nicki Minaj greatest hits album,” he said about Pink Friday 2, adding, “but all the songs are new.” The Vogue cover story also notes that the album was written from the “vantage point of a woman who has gotten so many of the things she dreamed about. And yet the past still tugs.”

“When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, Oh, my God, where was the me in it?” Minaj added. “So for this album, I went back to the old game plan.”

Elsewhere in the Vogue conversation, Minaj played a song for the interviewer Rob Haskell titled “Big Difference.” It’s described as a record that the rapper wrote “several years ago,” but recently fell back in love with. The interview goes on to say that “Big Difference” separates “Minaj and other rappers, in particular those who come casually into the game, get lucky with a hit on TikTok, and suddenly imagine that fame and clout are their right rather than the outcome of years of hard work.”

