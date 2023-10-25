It looks like it will be just a little bit longer before the Barbz get their hands on Nicki Minaj‘s long-awaited fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. Tonight (October 24), Minaj took to Instagram to share a message with the Barbz.

In a live stream, Minaj revealed that she has opted to delay Pink Friday 2.

“The new album date for this incredible body of work, that I am so proud of is on a special day to me and to the Barbz — it will come out on my birthday,” said Minaj. “Pink Friday 2 I am so happy to announce will be out on my birthday.”

.@NICKIMINAJ via Instagram announces her anticipated album “Pink Friday 2” will be out December 8th pic.twitter.com/CnOSEjt6az — NM Royal Court (@NM_royalcourt) October 25, 2023

Minaj’s birthday is just a few weeks after the previous November 17 release date. And while some fans are disappointed at the pushback, she has plenty of treats in store for this era. Fans can look forward to Minaj dropping the official announcement and pre-sale information for the Pink Friday 2 tour on November 17.

Nicki Minaj Announces “ Pink Friday 2 Tour “ tickets go on pre-sale November 17th 🫶🏼🎀 GET READY BARBZZZZ !!! #PinkFriday2 pic.twitter.com/rw2GYD1L9z — Nicki M. (@nickiismotherr) October 25, 2023

Elsewhere in the stream, Minaj revealed she is partnering with JCPenney and Amazon to distribute two new perfumes in conjunction with Pink Friday 2. One will arrive on December 13, and the other on December 26.

I’m so happy we are getting perfume from Nicki Minaj gag!!!!🥺🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/BBVehuMl0F — (Fan account) (@nickisoicy) October 25, 2023

You can see the clips from the livestream above.

