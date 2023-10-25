nicki minaj 2023
Nicki Minaj Has Delayed ‘Pink Friday 2,’ But It Will Now Arrive On An Even More Special Day

It looks like it will be just a little bit longer before the Barbz get their hands on Nicki Minaj‘s long-awaited fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. Tonight (October 24), Minaj took to Instagram to share a message with the Barbz.

In a live stream, Minaj revealed that she has opted to delay Pink Friday 2.

“The new album date for this incredible body of work, that I am so proud of is on a special day to me and to the Barbz — it will come out on my birthday,” said Minaj. “Pink Friday 2 I am so happy to announce will be out on my birthday.”

Minaj’s birthday is just a few weeks after the previous November 17 release date. And while some fans are disappointed at the pushback, she has plenty of treats in store for this era. Fans can look forward to Minaj dropping the official announcement and pre-sale information for the Pink Friday 2 tour on November 17.

Elsewhere in the stream, Minaj revealed she is partnering with JCPenney and Amazon to distribute two new perfumes in conjunction with Pink Friday 2. One will arrive on December 13, and the other on December 26.

You can see the clips from the livestream above.

Pink Friday 2 is out 12/8 via Republic Records. Find more information here.

