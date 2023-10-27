Over the course of the past week, rumors circulated that Spotify Wrapped would stop tracking its users streams on October 31, however, Spotify confirmed that this is, in fact, not true. Meanwhile, Apple Music users are wondering when they’ll get their year-end summary. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait very long to get their summaries. In fact, they don’t have to wait at all.

2023 is coming to a close. As the final two months of the year approach, music fans are reflecting on their favorite releases of the year. More strategic music fans are also trying to tailor the algorithm of their favorite streaming platforms, that way, their year-end summaries match their listening habits.

When does Apple Music Replay come out for 2023?

On Apple Music, each music gets a Replay playlist for every year they’ve been an Apple Music user. Each playlist features the user’s most-played songs for that respective year. There’s also a playlist for the current year, which features the user’s most-played songs in the year, thus far.

According to Apple Insider, the playlist for the active year updates every Sunday, however, Apple Music stops tracking the user’s listening habits at the end of the year. Though, at some point close to the end of the year, Apple Music will share an interactive slide show reflecting their Replay playlist, designed to share via social media.

“When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favorite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, in a statement. “The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again.”

Apple Music user’s can see their Replay playlists in the Listen Now section on the Apple Music app.