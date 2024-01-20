Months after Harmony Korine’s AGGRO DR1FT movie, featuring Travis Scott, ran on the festival circuit, it seems more fans will finally get to see it — and in a very unique, but fitting location. The film, which was shot in infrared, centers around an assassin in Miami who is pursuing a final boss target of sorts. However, he is also torn between his career versus his family.
Scott’s character appears along the way of his journey.
Here’s what to know about when the movie will be available.
When Does Travis Scott & Harmony Korine’s ‘AGGRO DR1FT’ Come Out?
According to Variety, the design collective EDGLRD will be touring and allowing people to experience AGGRO DR1FT in different venues. The first stop will be at the Los Angeles strip club, Crazy Girls, on February 7 and 8.
There will also reportedly be live DJ sets, including performances from Korine and the movie’s composer, Araabmuzik. More performers are set to be announced later, so Scott very well could pop up too.
“The distribution of AGGRO DR1FT goes beyond the limitations of the outdated moviegoing experience,” EDGLRD’s head of film strategy and development, Eric Kohn, told the outlet in a statement. “You don’t just watch AGGRO DR1FT — you step into a new world, and these events will allow audiences to immerse themselves in it.”
Additional information about the dates and venues for other AGGRO DR1FT screenings should be revealed soon.