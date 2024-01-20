When Does Travis Scott & Harmony Korine’s ‘AGGRO DR1FT’ Come Out?

Months after Harmony Korine’s AGGRO DR1FT movie, featuring Travis Scott, ran on the festival circuit, it seems more fans will finally get to see it — and in a very unique, but fitting location. The film, which was shot in infrared, centers around an assassin in Miami who is pursuing a final boss target of sorts. However, he is also torn between his career versus his family.

Scott’s character appears along the way of his journey.

Here’s what to know about when the movie will be available.