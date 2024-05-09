When Will Chief Keef’s New Album ‘Almighty So 2’ Be On Apple Music?

When we last heard about Chief Keef’s fifth studio album, Almighty So 2, the “I Don’t Like” rapper was aiming for a spring 2023 release date. However, Keef clearly felt that the album still wasn’t quite ready — despite having been in the works for nearly five years at the time — and again delayed the release. This week, though, he not only gave fans a solid release date, but he also announced it with a dramatic trailer, which you can watch above. So, when can you finally give Almighty So 2 a stream on Apple Music (or the DSP of your choice)?

Well, Almighty So 2 is due on Friday, May 10 via Keef’s independent label 43B. That means it will most likely be available to stream at midnight Eastern (9 PM Pacific). One of the benefits of being independent means that Keef has more flexibility to set release dates — hence the long wait for the album’s release — but it also means that the veteran rapper has dotted all his “i”s and crossed all his “t”s if he’s finally determined the album is ready to put out.

Almighty So 2 is due on 5/10 and will feature G Herbo, Lil Gnar, Quavo, Sexyy Red, and Tierra Whack, with production from Mike Will Made It. You can find more info here.