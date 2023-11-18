When Will Nicki Minaj Announce The ‘Pink Friday 2 Tour?’

Nicki Minaj has been teasing fans this week with her upcoming tour for Pink Friday 2, and now, she finally announced the cities for it. While the exact dates have yet to be unveiled, Minaj posted a link where fans could RSVP to be alerted when the tickets will drop for her shows.

Right now, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Oklahoma City, and Washington, DC are listed as just a few of the cities that Minaj will be visiting during her Pink Friday 2 tour next year. However, fans in cities not listed can also request for theirs to be considered for an added show.

Shortly after she dropped the signup link on social media today, Minaj had to tell the fans that they would still be able to get in, despite the site facing a clear rush of traffic.

“Barbz, there’s no need to panic,” Minaj wrote. “There were lots of ppl waiting on the site. About 30K ppl. Once they sign up, they’ll come off & you’ll be able to. Pls breathe. Also, obviously these aren’t the only countries I’m going to. Just sign up. I’m holding the line open for you.”

Barbz, there’s no need to panic. There were lots of ppl waiting on the site. About 30K ppl. Once they sign up, they’ll come off & you’ll be able to. Pls breathe. Also, obviously these aren’t the only countries I’m going to. Just sign up. I’m holding the line open for you 🎀🎟️😉 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 17, 2023

As Minaj was recently announced as a headliner for Rolling Loud California next year, which will count as a tour stop, the rest of the dates should be close behind.

View the complete list of cities so far below.