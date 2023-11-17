Initially, Nicki Minaj’s upcoming album Pink Friday 2 was set to come out today, November 17, but Minaj delayed the project to her birthday, December 8 . She still made today interesting, though, by opening pre-sale sign-ups for her Pink Friday 2 world tour.

How To Buy Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ 2024 World Tour

Minaj shared the link on social media today (here’s the link), and while tickets aren’t for sale just yet, fans can RSVP with their phone number or email to be notified with more information when it becomes available.

The actual tour dates have not been shared yet, but the RSVP site reveals the tour is set to hit the North American cities of Austin, Boston, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Hartford, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Montreal, Nashville, Newark, New Orleans, New York, Oakland, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, and Washington DC. Internationally, the tour will go to the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Nicki Minaj unveils the cities for her upcoming ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour. pic.twitter.com/KI35dpXDPD — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Minaj recently spoke about her plastic surgery regrets, saying, “I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was.’ And that’s what happened to me.”