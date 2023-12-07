When Will Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Be On Apple Music?

Nicki Minaj’s new album Pink Friday 2 is arriving on DSPs soon and she has promised that the album will take fans on a ride to “Gag City.” After teasing the allbum’s release — and its accompanying tour — for months, the album hits DSPs, including Apple Music and Spotify, on Friday, December 7.

The album will be Nicki Minaj’s fifth studio album, and it arrives five years after the release of her most recent album, Queen, in 2018. In the lead up to the album’s release, Nicki enjoyed a resurgence of popularity thanks to her placement on the Barbie soundtrack with the Aqua-sampling “Barbie World” alongside “Princess Diana” collaborator Ice Spice. Capitalizing on the attention from the new song from younger fans, she attempted to join TikTok’s “NPC” trend with hilariously disastrous results. Still, the move revealed an endearingly human side to the superstar, which she continued to cultivate with her first album single “Last Time I Saw You.”

After campaigning to appear on Drake’s new album For All The Dogs, Nicki teased the next single, “Bahm Bahm,” before revealing that Pink Friday 2 had been delayed. Just ahead of the album’s release, she dropped out of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball to ensure she had time to properly finish the album.

Pink Friday 2 is out 12/8 via Young Money Entertainment and Republic Records.