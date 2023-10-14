Nicki Minaj Album Pink Friday 2 Release Date
Getty Image
Music

Nicki Minaj, Queen Of Fridays, Couldn’t Let Friday End Without Surprising Her Barbz With ‘Bahm Bahm’

Friday (October 13) was stacked with heavy-hitting album drops from the likes of Bad Bunny and Offset. Not to mention, Taylor Swift’s record-breaking concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hit theaters. Nicki Minaj couldn’t let Friday end without getting in on the action, especially considering her forthcoming album is called Pink Friday 2.

Late Friday night, Minaj uploaded the track “Bahm Bahm” exclusively on her website. The single’s cover art appropriately displays a pink-colored crown. The beat is immediately enticing, and Minaj knows it: “There I go again, kickin’ some dumb flow.” In the chorus, she doubles down on her well-earned confidence, rapping, “They say my price ridiculous / I don’t like them b*tches / P*ssy tight and vicious / Hit them likes to lick this (bahm, bahm) / Screamin’, ‘F*ck the opposition.'”

On Thursday (October 12), Minaj created a poll on X (formerly known as Twitter) with Pink Friday 2 as the hashtag and Juice WRLD, Future, or “Bahm Bahm” as the voting options. She continued to tease as Friday went on, leading to her reveal that “Bahm Bahm” won and therefore had been unlocked for the Barbz.

“There’s a winner [trophy emoji],” Minaj wrote. “It was based on MANY deciding factors in addition to the 2 polls. It’ll appear shortly on the music player on my website. More surprises coming. Huge. But let’s just enjoy a cute bop & meet up next #PinkFriday…same time, same place. Gag city.”

Minaj also commemorated Friday the 13th by dropping Pink Friday 2 merchandise, which can be found here.

In June, Minaj confirmed that her Pink Friday 2 album had been pushed to a November 17 release and that a supporting tour would follow. “Bahm Bahm” joins previously released singles “Last Time I Saw You” and “Super Freaky Girl,” the latter making Billboard Hot 100 history as Minaj’s third-career No. 1.

Pink Friday 2 is out 11/17 via Republic. Find more information here.

