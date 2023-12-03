Come hell or high water, Nicki Minaj will ensure her long-awaited studio album, Pink Friday 2, is on schedule. Nicki was forced to drop out of an upcoming show to ensure that the project hits streaming platforms this Friday, December 8. Tomorrow (December 4), the “Bahm Bahm” rapper was supposed to perform in Chicago, Illinois, as part of the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert series.

Unfortunately, the Chicago Barbz won’t see Nicki until the Pink Friday World Tour twirls through the Windy City. Today (December 3), Nicki broke the news that she can’t make the gig in a post on her official X (formerly Twitter) page. However, instead of leaving fans high and dry, she was able to tap Lil Wayne to fill in for her headlining slot.

“I have to tell you something. One last thing. I hope it doesn’t make you sad. I won’t be able to perform tomorrow in Chicago for Jingle Ball. I was so excited to see you guys. Please accept my sincerest apologies. I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year,” wrote Nicki.

She added, “However, my beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back. His name is Lil Wayne, a.k.a. the GOAT. He will perform tomorrow at the Chicago show.”

She continued, “I am still performing at the Atlanta Jingle Ball on the 14th. And now I’ll also be performing at the Miami Jingle Ball on the 16th.”

Pink Friday 2 is out 12/8 via Republic. Find more information here.