When Will Tems’ New Album ‘Born In The Wild’ Be On Spotify?

For the past few months, Tems has been dropping bread crumbs on the road to the release of her debut album, Born In The Wild. After announcing the album in April, she released the single “Love Me JeJe” before revealing the release date a month later. Next, she announced her tour for the album, shared the tracklist featuring Asake and J. Cole, and played a lovely NPR Tiny Desk Concert. So, when can you finally stream Born In The Wild on DSPs like Spotify?

Born In The Wild is due on June 7 via RCA / Since ’93, which means you can stream it beginning at 9 PM Pacific/midnight Eastern time. Check out more information about the album below.