Will Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Go No. 1?

Drake recently dropped his new album, For All The Dogs, and it appears to be doing quite well — according to early chart predictions. Hits Daily Double has projected that it has moved between 400,000 to 450,000 album units in its first week. This would likely mark the fourth biggest debut this year.

Still, it is enough for Drake to secure another likely No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Fans will also be excited to hear that the Canadian rapper could take over both charts, as his song “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole is rumored to be taking the top spot on the next Hot 100.

This Hot 100 No. 1 placement is important, as it would earn Drake his thirteenth hit on the chart. He would then be tied with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1’s by a male solo artist. (Drake will likely surpass Jackson’s record during his lifetime.)

However, during a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Table For One, Drake might be taking a little bit to do so — as he mentioned wanting to take a break due to stomach problems. “I’ll probably not going to make music for a little bit, I’mma be real with you,” he said. “I need to focus on my health, first and foremost.”

At least for now, fans can enjoy For All The Dogs.