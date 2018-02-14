Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever since the world collectively realized that Will Ferrell and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith are basically doppelgangers, the two have popped up together pretty often at various functions. Now the same-faced duo has struck again, and this time, they joined Eddie Vedder and Brandi Carlile at a charity concert to cover Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.”

At One Classy Night — a charity concert Seattle that benefits Cancer for College, an organization that gives scholarships to cancer survivors — on Monday, Ferrell began with a way-too-long mic check before introducing a “local, homegrown kid,” which turned out to be Vedder (who is actually from San Diego), who just hung out in the back by Smith and played tambourine. Ferrell, who left the stage at the start of the performance, later re-emerged playing what has become his most iconic instrument: the cowbell.

Before this performance, the Seattle Times notes that Ferrell sang an a capella rendition of Kansas’ “Dust In The Wind.” Also, the four aforementioned performers were also joined by Carlile’s bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Stefan Lessard of The Dave Matthews Band for covers of Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire,” The Rolling Stones’ “Sway,” Led Zeppelin’s “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” and R.E.M.’s “So. Central Rain.”

The event seems like it was a fun place to be on Monday night, and what’s even cooler is that, according to the Seattle Times, One Classy Night raised over $300,000 for Cancer for College, which has provided $2.3 million in scholarships overall since 1993.

Watch the “Personal Jesus” performance above.