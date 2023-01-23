Rolling Loud Is Returning To Portugal In 2023 With Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, And Meek Mill

Here’s some stunning news: Future is not headlining Rolling Loud in Portugal this year. It’ll be the first Rolling Loud to not feature Future as a headliner since the 2021 New York show, as he was billed on every event in 2022 and the upcoming return to Los Angeles this March. Instead, the Portugal show this year will be headlined by returning RL mainstay Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Meek Mill. It’ll take place the weekend of July 5-7 at Portimão, Praia Da Rocha Beach.

Also included on the lineup are such names as Central Cee, GloRilla, JID, Joey Badass, Kodak Black, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, NLE Choppa, Ski Mask The Slump God, Soulja Boy, and YG. Local acts like Wet Bed Gang (no comment) are also included, and a bunch of the lineup is dominated by British rap standouts like Aitch, Digga D, Sainté, Tion Wayne, and more.

ROLLING LOUD PORTUGAL 2023 LINEUP PRESALE THURS, 26 JAN @ 10AM GMT GENERAL ON SALE @ 1PM GMT SIGN UP FOR PRIORITY ACCESS TICKETS

👉 https://t.co/lCVfWky5PD pic.twitter.com/KqEaO5EocB — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) January 23, 2023

Rolling Loud’s last event in Portugal took place July 6-8, 2022 and was headlined by ASAP Rocky, Future, and J. Cole. Clearly, it went well enough that the festival is returning to the Iberian Peninsula, with many of the same acts returning.

Presale for Rolling Loud Portugal begins January 26 at 10 am, while general sale begins at 1 pm. As usual, more info can be found on RollingLoud.com.