When Is Playboi Carti Dropping His New Album?

After Playboi Carti hinted that new music might be on the way, social media has been abuzz, wondering when his next project will drop.

The rapper took to Twitter on Christmas day with a simple caption, “love all my supporters, it’s time,” leading fans to speculate about him dropping a new album. Twitter users have been sharing all kinds of conspiracies regarding the rapper’s forthcoming project, including a theory that his message on Twitter was a sign that fans will get an album before the year’s end. The album will be Carti’s first album since the release of 2020’s Whole Lotta Red.

Carti and his team have neither confirmed nor denied a release date for the project, but fans will be waiting on the edge of their seats.

During an April interview with XXL, the rapper outlined his ambitions for his forthcoming album and opened up about his personal life. Carti said that he initially had plans to name the project Music. “I was about to name my album Music because that’s where I’m at, you know what I’m saying? Music,” Carti said. “That’s all it is at this point.”

The rapper also shared that the album is inspired by changes in his life and some of his vices. Ultimately, Carti hopes his next project brings “peace to the world.“