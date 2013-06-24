Woman Claims Chris Brown Assaulted Her In A Nightclub, Brown Blames ‘The Devil’ In Response

When we last checked in on gyrating temper tantrum Chris Brown, he was being terrible, because that’s just what he does, all of the time, forcing Rihanna to check herself into “love rehab,” because chicks dig the a-hole and whatnot. What is he up to now, you ask? Well, his old tricks, apparently!

Yes, Brown is accused of…wait for it…assaulting a woman at a club after a show in Anaheim, California over the weekend. Obligatory…

Reports TMZ:

Deanna Gines tells TMZ … she was in the VIP section with Chris at Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim — where he had just performed. When the bar was about to close, she claims Chris shoved her to the ground. Deanna tells us, the shove was deliberate and she fell hard on her knees. Deanna tells us she filed a police report, and a rep for the Anaheim PD says a female did indeed file a report for assault inside the club, but the rep won’t disclose the name. Cops are investigating. Deanna says she went to the hospital and doctors told her she had torn ligaments in her right knee. She’s going to see another doc later this week and she says she’s already been told she may have to go under the knife.

Here’s a selfie Gines posted to social media…

And of course #TeamBreezy is already on the attack…

For his part, Brown responded to the allegation on Twitter by tweeting, “I didn’t do anything,” which he later apparently deleted. And then he tweeted this…

So if Chris Brown is, as many suspect, the Devil, and the Devil is responsible for all of Chris Brown’s problems, what…my head just exploded.