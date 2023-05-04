LA rapper and singer Xian Bell is six months removed from his album Crenshaw At Midnight, but he reached way back in his catalog for his UPROXX Sessions performance, drawing from his 2019 debut album You Were In My Dream for one of his most popular tracks, “Dollar And A Promise.”

Bringing along a DJ and a keyboardist, Bell showed off the fruits of his efforts in the gym as he rapped the emotive, apologetic song. The smooth track finds Xian working through the tension between chasing his dream and being there for the woman he loves.

Bell has begun to receive increased exposure in the past few years thanks to his collaborations with TDE rapper Reason and rising 1Take crew member 1TakeOcho. With the right push, he could be the latest indie rapper from California to catch fire.

Watch Xian Bell’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Dollar And A Promise” above.

