Reason Debuts His Cocky New Single ‘Barely Miss’ On ‘A COLORS Show’

Over the past year or so, it’s become something of a trend for artists — especially rappers — to not only use the popular YouTube series A COLOR Show to expand their fanbase with hard-hitting performances but to also debut brand-new singles on the show as well. Previously, rising rappers like Flo Milli, Joey Badass, Guapdad 4000, and D Smoke have all premiered new music on the show, and this week’s guest continues the tradition. This time, it’s Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Reason dropping in to introduce his latest single, “Barely Miss,” going for a fuschia and tan aesthetic as he gets his whole body involved.

“Barely Miss” is the second new single from Reason this month after he teamed up with labelmate Jay Rock to drop the humble “Is What It Is.” Prior to that, Reason hijacked the beat from Jack Harlow’s Drake collaboration “Churchill Downs” for his own “Churchill Downs Freestyle” aimed at letting latecomers know that TDE is in good hands with its current generation of burgeoning rap stars. Reason’s recent activity seems to suggest an impending follow-up to his October 2021 EP No More No Less, which contained features from Adé, Benny the Butcher, Doe Boy, Isaiah Rashad, and Wale.

You can watch Reason’s A COLORS Show performance of “Barely Miss” above.