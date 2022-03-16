At the time of XXXTentacion’s death at 20 years old in 2018, the controversial rapper had yet to resolve or apologize for the domestic abuse he allegedly admitted to committing against his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala. He was still awaiting trial when he was shot to death in June of that year for both aggravated battery of Ayala and witness tampering, with which he was charged after Ayala wrote a note to the court asking to have the charges dropped.

These events and others are the subjects of the upcoming documentary, Look at Me: XXXTENTACION, which will stream on Hulu later this year after premiering today at SXSW. According to The Daily Beast’s Cheyenne Roundtree, who reported from the premiere, the documentary does delve into X’s alleged abuse of Ayala, while including footage of the rapper’s mother, Cleo Bernard, who believes that her son would have eventually apologized for his actions.

“I would have liked to think he would have gotten there,” she says during her interview for the film. “He just never had a chance.” In lieu of that chance, the film reportedly features a meeting between Bernard and Ayala, during which the rapper’s mother says she feels “like it’s up to me now to make amends and try to right his wrongs as much as I can.” She admits that although X attempted to hid his actions from her, she acknowledges, “Jahseh was wrong for what he did. There’s no excuse for that, period. But I just want the world to know that he wasn’t that same person anymore, but the past is still part of his story.”

Look at Me: XXXTENTACION will stream on Hulu beginning June 10.