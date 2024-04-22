How To Watch The Best Coachella 2024 Performances And Highlights

Coachella 2024 is in the books and Coachella 2025 is already in the works, but if you happened to miss both weekends of this year’s festival — or just want to relive your favorite sets — where can get your ‘Chella fix for the time being?

Well, right now, Coachella’s YouTube channel is currently replaying Weekend 2’s full slate of performances and will continue for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, the channel also bears a selection of individual song performances from across the festival, with moments from Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Uzi Vert, Blur, Sublime, Reneé Rapp, Justice, Jon Batiste, Ice Spice, Bleachers, Coi Leray, and many, many more.

Weekend two proved to be just as eventful as the first, with Friday night headliner Lana Del Rey bringing out Camila Cabello to perform “I Luv It,” Lil Uzi Vert showing off their fabulous new Birkin bag, Chlöe announcing her second album Trouble In Paradise, Damon Albarn seemingly announcing Blur’s retirement, and Kid Cudi breaking his foot while raging at his surprise set at the Outdoor Theatre stage.

For our recaps of the first weekend, check out Friday here, Saturday here, and Sunday here. For our in-depth look at how some of the headlining sets came to fruition, check out our feature on Silent House Group here.